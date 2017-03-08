The 20 Most Loyal Dog Breeds

Loyalty is the most important aspect in any personality, if you ask most people. That’s what people are looking for when they choose a dog; a loyal dog that will stand by their family in every situation and always make them feel safe. It doesn’t matter if your dog is big, small or in between; you want it to be loyal to you so that you feel safe and loved. You want a dog that gets along with the entire family, that fits right in and that makes you feel comfortable in every situation.