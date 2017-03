Developers have great power. And they must use this power responsibly.

If you’re a developer, or working toward becoming one, I strongly recommend you read Bill Sourour’s article “The code I’m still ashamed of.”

And if someone asks you to build something that is clearly illegal — or downright evil — go to the press. The developers in all three of these cases could have done this and saved the world a lot of heart ache.

Remember: only YOU can prevent evil code.