Armed Forces Members And Their Families Are Starving Because Of A Disastrous Legislative Mistake

As hard as it may be to believe, there are tens of thousands of armed forces members who need help accessing nutritious food for themselves and their families. Among those many thousands are an untold number who cannot qualify for the very effective Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, more commonly referred to as food stamps. The short-term impacts of going hungry are obvious, a physical and emotional pain for which there is no relief other than a complete remedy for the problem, that being access to healthy food.