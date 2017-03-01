I-Team: Harvard Law Administrators Accused Of Stealing Money Meant For Students With Disabilities

Two former Harvard Law School administrators are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an account meant to help students with disabilities.

In a criminal complaint the I-Team obtained, Harvard University police allege Meg DeMarco, 33, and Darris Saylors, 32, used the funds to purchase laptops, iPads, DVDs, jewelry, and even a few X-rated items. In all, the police investigation said the women stole about $110,000.

According to the court documents, things started to unravel in November 2013 when a new budget manager at the law school noticed some discrepancies.