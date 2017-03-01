Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 753 Seeds: 2808 Comments: 51205 Since: May 2007

I-Team: Harvard Law Administrators Accused Of Stealing Money Meant For Students With Disabilities

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: CBS Boston
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 4:11 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Two former Harvard Law School administrators are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an account meant to help students with disabilities.

In a criminal complaint the I-Team obtained, Harvard University police allege Meg DeMarco, 33, and Darris Saylors, 32, used the funds to purchase laptops, iPads, DVDs, jewelry, and even a few X-rated items. In all, the police investigation said the women stole about $110,000.

According to the court documents, things started to unravel in November 2013 when a new budget manager at the law school noticed some discrepancies.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor