When Federal Courts Subtweet Sean Spicer… (ruling on restricting the press)

On any other Monday, in any other year, it’s hard to imagine that today’s 19-page ruling by Judge Oetken in Nicholas v. City of New York would merit much attention. Indeed, all the court did today was to deny the defendants’ motion to dismiss a pro se claim arising out of the allegedly retaliatory revocation of a photographer’s media credential. But in the course of doing so, Judge Oetken had a chance to say some interesting things about the government’s ability (and lack thereof) to restrict media access to newsworthy events (with citations omitted), a topic we’ve already been discussing today:

