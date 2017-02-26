Trump's Russia scandal reaches a political tipping point

Until this week, the Russia connections of President Trump, his advisers and his campaign were “only” a media story, a trigger for international intelligence investigations (foreign intelligence services, like ours, are running down leads, no doubt) and a foreign policy nightmare (Will he betray Europe? Will he relax sanctions?). Now it is a political nightmare for Republicans.

The intrigue surrounding Michael T. Flynn put the story front and center. The Senate Intelligence Committee’s renewed vigor suggests that there is something to be found.