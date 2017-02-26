Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 757 Seeds: 2812 Comments: 51553 Since: May 2007

Trump's Russia scandal reaches a political tipping point

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:33 PM
Discuss:

Until this week, the Russia connections of President Trump, his advisers and his campaign were “only” a media story, a trigger for international intelligence investigations (foreign intelligence services, like ours, are running down leads, no doubt) and a foreign policy nightmare (Will he betray Europe? Will he relax sanctions?). Now it is a political nightmare for Republicans.

The intrigue surrounding Michael T. Flynn put the story front and center. The Senate Intelligence Committee’s renewed vigor suggests that there is something to be found.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor