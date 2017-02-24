Supreme Court Rules That Black People Are NOT More Deserving Of Death, Or At Least You Can't Say So At Sentencing

for now let’s celebrate the fact that the Supreme Court ruled that Duane Buck could not be put to death.

Duane Buck is a bad dude. He was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her lover, as well as shooting his step-sister at point blank range.

But in the penalty phase, his defense team put up a psychologist, Dr. Walter Quijano, who said that Buck was more likely to commit violent crimes in the future, because he is black. I say again, his defense team put that guy on the stand. Buck was sentenced to death.

Today, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-2 in Buck v. Davis, that Buck couldn’t be put to death behind that mess. John Roberts delivered the opinion of the Court, and found that Buck received ineffective assistance of counsel. If even Roberts can see that, I’m just going to assume I don’t have to explain it further to you guys.