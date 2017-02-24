Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 753 Seeds: 2805 Comments: 51039 Since: May 2007

Foto Friday: BREAKING! Blizzard in Progress....

Current Status: Published (4)
By MinnieApolis
Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:29 PM
Discuss:

These photos are of the blizzard in progress in our corner of Minnesota this February day. The kids all got a snow day, extending their weekend and probably dodging quizzes and such. Official reports say that we got a foot of snow by Friday morning, but it did not look it from inside town; maybe the more rural areas had more trouble with snow and drifts, especially where the wind blows across farm fields.

Article Photo

8:15 am- Car plowed in. I took a couple photos about a half hour earlier but I did not like how they turned out. The driveway in front of the apartment building was crisply plowed, so that was good.

Article Photo

Top Two: about 11:20 am
Bottom Two: about 1 pm when bigger flakes started coming down again.

Article Photo

All about 5 pm.
The bottom one shows a very small plow going down the street in cleanup operations.

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor