These photos are of the blizzard in progress in our corner of Minnesota this February day. The kids all got a snow day, extending their weekend and probably dodging quizzes and such. Official reports say that we got a foot of snow by Friday morning, but it did not look it from inside town; maybe the more rural areas had more trouble with snow and drifts, especially where the wind blows across farm fields.
Foto Friday: BREAKING! Blizzard in Progress....
Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:29 PM