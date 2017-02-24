Muhiyidin d'Baha grabs Confederate flag out of hands of Secessionist, makes sports clip of the day!!

Brief video clip of guy making a flying leap to grab a "Confederate battle flag being waved by members of South Carolina Secessionist Party."

According to Deadspin, they were "protesting a speech the College of Charleston given by Bree Newsome, an activist who scaled a flagpole at the Statehouse and pulled down the Confederate battle flag 10 days after Dylann Roof tried to start a race war by murdering nine black church worshippers."

Deadspin article is at http://deadspin.com/its-early-but-the-sports-highlight-of-the-day-might-be-1792668825

That link also has another angle on the flying leap. And the guy didn't even have a chance to do a practice jump, either!!!

Second YouTube video is of the leaper, Muhiyidin d'Baha.

Should we give that man a Miller? Or just a standing O?