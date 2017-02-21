Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 750 Seeds: 2800 Comments: 50934 Since: May 2007

Decoding the ancient tale of mass suicide in the Judaean desert

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: Aeon.co
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 7:22 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The dispute goes on. The story of Masada is more than just a story of the archae­ological excavations. It is an example of how archaeologists use histori­cal information to supplement what they find during their excavations and to flesh out the bare details provided by the archaeological discov­eries. Yadin made particular use of the writings of Flavius Josephus – the Jewish general turned Roman historian who wrote two books about the Jews in the first century CE and who is the primary source for what might have taken place on top of Masada nearly 2,000 years ago. And Masada shows how the relationship between archaeology and the historical record cuts both ways; since we cannot be certain that Josephus’s discussions are 100 per cent accurate, we can use archaeology to corroborate – or to challenge – the ancient text.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor