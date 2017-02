Finally, someone stoops to conquer the nagging problem of the last ketchup in the bottle....

"Scientists in Boston' MIT have developed a coating that makes bottle interiors super slippery.

The coating can also be used to make it easier to squeeze out the contents of other containers, such as those holding toothpaste, cosmetics and even glue.

The researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) believe that their innovation could dramatically reduce waste."