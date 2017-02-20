Here's How to Save Obamacare | Mother Jones

But what if they abolish the filibuster? Democrats got rid of it for lower-court judicial nominees and executive appointees in 2013, and Republicans could do the same for ordinary legislation if they wanted—because, ironically, you can't filibuster a vote to eliminate the filibuster. If Republicans do this, the Obamacare question is simple: It's dead. Congress merely has to pass repeal legislation with a simple majority and send it to President Trump's desk for his signature.

However, this is an unlikely scenario, since plenty of Republicans are wary of abolishing the filibuster. After all, it's a handy excuse to have around should mistrustful tea partiers start wondering why Congress hasn't implemented their entire agenda. Plus, Republicans may need it themselves someday.