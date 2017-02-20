Minnesota Eagle Cam -- Live

New Feature: Have you ever wondered what was going on in our eagles' nest right before you tuned in? Have you wished that the EagleCam offered an instant replay function, as with the broadcast of sporting events? You're in luck! The streaming service we're using now allows you to go back four hours and replay video. Just click anywhere on the orange timeline bar below the image to go back in time. Return to the present and the live feed by clicking on the "LIVE" button. Make the video full screen by pressing the double arrow in the lower right. To escape from full screen, press the ESC key, or tap Done on your mobile device.