All the Lutefisk you can eat – It's a Heckuva Deal

By Minnie Apolis

Minnesotans (min-eh-SOTE-‘nz) are always looking for a good deal.

Wait, let me amend that to read, Minnesotans are always looking for ‘not too bad’ a deal.

They wouldn’t want to let their enthusiasms get away with them and call something a ‘good’ or ‘pretty good’ or heavens forbid a ‘great’ deal. Only sales people would call something a ‘great’ deal, but they’re just trying to get in between you and your money, anyway.

There's always an Uff-da moment waiting to bite you in the you-know-where...

But when they do get all excited about a deal, then it becomes ‘a heckuva deal’! And believe you me, if a Minnesotan calls something a ‘heckuva’ deal, it must be something to get fired up about.

Now of course all of us are always on the lookout for good deals, unless we are independently wealthy and I do not currently know anyone in that income bracket.

But Midwesterners in general, and Minnesotans in particular, have a special talent for nosing out bargains. Often this involves accepting a lower standard of living, or at least a lower standard of bragging rights.

Want to shield your radiator from the cold winter winds? Just wire on a rectangle of cardboard over the front grill. It works well enough. Come spring, just throw out the cardboard, unless you want to fold it lengthwise to shield a short row of seedlings from a late frost. You see how that works? You got the box for free, and then you made it work two more times for you! It’s a heckuva deal.

Like right now, the A-Best Sew & Vac will throw in a free hand vacuum with any vacuum purchase (of a certain brand name which I won’t mention here). Plus they have a coupon for $100 rebate on the new vacuum.

Well, maybe not a heckuva deal but it’s still a pretty good deal.

The local club is offering another pretty good deal Sunday morning. They are offering all you can eat breakfast, 8 am to noon, of pancakes, French toast, eggs, hash browns, sausage, OJ and coffee for just six bucks. Now in my humble opinion that qualifies as a heckuva deal, but you be the judge.

Deal is used a lot here. You might invite somebody over, for example for supper on Sunday. You tell them you hired a band, you’re invited, not that you have to come…. Invitee asks, “What’s the deal?” “It’s no big deal” comes the reply. I think maybe the invitee wanted to know if it was a birthday or anniversary party or something like that, because those would be kind of a big deal.

Minnesotans don’t come right out and say that something is a bad deal. They just say, “That wasn’t too good a deal.” As if the deal’s feelings would be hurt if they came right out and said it was a bad deal.

The word deal can be used for things that have nothing to do with a deal. Like, when assessing your day, the word deal can be used interchangeably with the word day, or with the word weekend.

You might tell someone how you got a raise on Friday, and then on Saturday you hit a lotto jackpot. Then you’d say, “Not too bad a deal, hunh?”

Of course the reply to that is, “You bet.”

As for the lutefisk, I personally don’t think that’s too good a deal ever. But some people around here might jump at the chance for all-you-can-eat lutefisk. Can’t imagine how much lutefisk that might be. I mean, if you could use it for insulation, that might be worth something. I have read that the Inuit people have used frozen fish as runners, when forced to improvise. It would be great if we could do that with lutefisk because then at least it’d be good for something, at least in the winter. But not much you can do with rubbery white stuff, nope. It’s pretty useless even as food.

I just want to close by mentioning that Saturday, Feb. 11, old man Roger celebrated his 90th birthday with an Open House at the county historical society. Happy Birthday, Roger!! He’s a bit of a historical resource, himself.