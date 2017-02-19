Peruvian Flute Music -- album

The first song, Condor Pasa, was recorded on one of Simon and Garfunkel's albums as El Condor Pasa and given English lyrics.
Ynka Huasy "Original Music From The Andes Vol 4"
01. Condor Pasa
02. Te Marchaste
03. Otavaleno
04. Soy Rebelde
05. De Nuestra Amor
06. Surazo
07. Todos Juntos
08. Ahuatinas
09. Rebeldia De Los Condores
10. Kholo Kholito - 31:10
11. Vete Y No Vuelvas
12. Octubre
13. Song Of Ocarina
14. Funerales Del Watiacuri
15. Los Alaracos