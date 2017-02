Faked Beer Bottle Reflection -- Not really a reflection, this is a photo of two beer bottles superimposed on a landscape photo. You can do this if you have layering software. Source

I did not clear this with anyone although we had offered some ideas for photo scavenger hunts, stuff like that.

Disappearing Car Illusion -- Very hard to see, I know. Car is highly polished and reflecting the whole scene, but bluish tire gives it away. Mrs D had a great reflection in her car window awhile back, and this image takes it a lot further. Source

Photo Challenge: Create a reflection image, fake or otherwise. Photoshop or other software is allowed, that's part of the fun.

Length: To run to the end of March 2017.

Please link your submission back to this page, and vice versa. Don't ask me to explain which is the vice and which is the versa.

This one looks the easiest of the three types, but I could be wrong. Set your cellphone on Camera mode, and set it someplace like a cup or box or anything that hides the bottom half of it. Source

Examples or inspiration posted here, and sources given.