This piece of sidewalk art was created on a concrete step. The cat above is getting ready to pounce on the little man coming out the door below. It’s so well drawn and shaded that it almost appears real!

I love this pie of chalk art! Although it’s small, I think it packs just as much of a punch as some of the massive pieces created by other sidewalk artists! This isn’t the extent of his work either. You can check out more small scale chalk art designs on his website.