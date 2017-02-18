Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 747 Seeds: 2793 Comments: 50800 Since: May 2007

Naica's crystal caves hold long-dormant life

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:37 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

First opened by miners looking for silver and other metals a hundred years ago, the deeply buried Naica caves are a key interest to scientists fascinated by extremophiles - microbes that can thrive in seemingly impossible conditions.

The environment is hot (40-60C), humid and acidic. With no light at depth, any lifeform must chemosynthesise to survive. That is, it must derive the energy needed to sustain itself by processing rock minerals.

Researchers had identified microbes living in the walls of the caves, but isolating them from inside the metres-long crystals is a surprise.

These outsized needles of gypsum have grown over millions of years. They are not perfect. In places they have defects - small voids where fluids have collected and become encased.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor