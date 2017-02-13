This is from 2012, but just as true now as it ever was. The real reason GOP-ers hate the ACA has nothing to do with the individual mandate, or increasing premiums, or any of that. It has to do with the tax that funds it -- a tax on high-income people. People who are outraged that they have to throw anything into the kitty for coverage of working class slobs that they would otherwise have nothing to do with.
Real reason GOP wants ACA repealed, and has nothing to do with individual mandate
Mon Feb 13, 2017 4:28 PM
The REAL reason Republicans and their rich friends, the Koch Brothers, must overturn ObamaCare, and it has nothing to do with individual mandates.