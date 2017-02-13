Speaking Minnesotan in the Romance Department: Just in Time to Get A Date for Valentine's Day

Uff-da!!!

By Minnie Apolis

“Romance will enter your life unless you’re careful.”

That reportedly is one of the sayings on a Chinese fortune cookie circulated around our state. Minnesotans did not seem too thrilled if they got fortunes promising all sorts of excitement in their near future. Things like that might upset their plans to change the oil next Saturday. But more modest or shall we say more realistic fortunes were more of a hit with Minnesotans.

Says here in Mohr’s book that romance can hit you over the head most any time or place. You could be at the laundromat and some nice boy asks you what temperature setting he should use. You could be at the shopping mall, or heck, at the hardware store, and wham, you start talking to someone and they sound like the most sensible person in the world and you couldn’t imagine going to the fish boil without them.

You might be at one of our lakes trying to catch a walleye when your line gets all tangled up which is really embarrassing, but if that certain someone doesn’t look at you like you’re an idiot in spite of that, well then maybe you got something there.

I would say that it’s important for the other person to have a good head on his or her shoulders, and is really helpful when it comes to explaining the merits of a good variety of vegetable seeds, for example, at the garden center. Like this pumpkin is sweet enough for pies, but another variety grows to a bigger size for jack o’lanterns. You can’t have everything, you know. Some salad greens tend to bolt too easily when the weather gets hot, just like some people take off when things get tough… or some veggies are good keepers, and you know how it can be hard to find a good keeper…

Well when you get going talking like that the garden center, sometimes one thing leads to another and before you know it you’re planting or at least planning a garden together. And maybe a few other things too, if you know what I mean.

But helpfulness can be a necessity to surviving the average winter here. There you are, stuck in the parking lot at the mall, and nothing happens when you turn the key. Sure, you could call an automotive club, but chances are most of the people at the mall have jumper cables in the trunk, or should have, winter being what it is here.

Edna put up her hood when the car wouldn’t turn over. Along came Elmer to ask if she needed help. Well he didn’t actually put it that way. He just said, you’ve got your hood up, ma’am… So then she says, the engine does this when I turn the key, but it won’t start.

So he says can I be frank?

She says Do it – Spit it out.

Well he tries to get it to turn over and depending on how the car sounds he might suggest they take a shot at using the jumper cables because the battery sounds pretty weak.

Oh, goodness, Edna said she’d lived in Minnesota all her life and this was the first time anyone jumped her. And I suppose you’re an old hand at it?

“I can do it with my eyes closed, ma’am.”

“Let’s both keep our eyes open on this one, okay?” Edna said.

And it was a deal, and boy did those two ever hit it off even into the summer months.

Now when it comes to asking someone out, it is wise to not assume that the other person will be all excited about going out with you. I mean, people do have other things to do in their lives, like go to work or make supper or heck, balance the checkbook.

So ask nicely.

Mohr suggests something like, “So you don’t have to, Cindy, but I was wondering if you might want to go someplace with me, not tonight exactly, but you know sometime then?”

“Well, I could think of a lot worse things, David.”

“So, Friday then?”

“No problem, David, it might even be fun.”

See how easy that was?

Try to control your enthusiasm. Maybe you actually make a date to meet, and it turns out to not be as wonderful as you thought it was going to be.

Not everybody enjoys going through a car wash for a date. Not everybody thinks highly of going to the library to research stuff about insulation R-values in walls and attics. Not everyone has the same taste in movies – maybe going to the Varsity to see Lego Batman was a bad idea… That happens.

But hey, going through the car wash can be a lot of fun, if you’re with the right person. Think of it as a mini Tunnel of Love.