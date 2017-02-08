Jack Ma says U.S. should have invested in American people and the Midwest instead of wars

In Davos 2017, Jack Ma thought Trump was open-minded and liked his idea of encouraging entrepreneurship and helping small businesses. Jack Ma also pointed out two American problems.

In 5:40, he said "In past 30 years, America had 13 wars and spent 14.2 Trillions dollars."

In 6:30, he said" The money also goes to the Wall Street and the 2008 financial crisis wiped out 9.2 Trillion dollars in US alone. They wiped out the middle class wealth. What if they could spend all those money on building American infrastructure and helping the white collar and blue collar workers?"