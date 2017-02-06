Sibley students reach goal for area food shelves; 7 teachers, staff jump in the lake (MN winter "fun")

More than three dozen people braved cold temperatures Saturday to raise money and food for area food shelves while jumping in Fountain Lake during The Big Freeze.

Drawing large crowds were Sibley Elementary School Principal Diane Schultz and six other teachers and staff from the school.

The educators vowed to jump in the lake if their students reached a fundraising goal for the food shelves.

For the past week and a half, students could bring in their coins to their teachers. If they reached $200, five teachers would jump in the lake; if they reached $250, Schultz and building secretary Nikki Worman would also jump in.

Students collected about $675 — a record for the school...