Spotted in Washington: conservatives supporting climate action

Seeded by MinnieApolis
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 12:03 PM
Lots of people showed up. And they were conservatives, not liberal environmentalists. This panel discussion filled a large room at the conservative American Enterprise Institute in Washington, even though the Trump administration so far shows no interest in carbon taxes.

Participants poked a bit of fun at themselves – referring to their discussion as a "faculty club" chat.

Yet the event showcased an important reality: Even as climate change is essentially absent from the priority list of President Trump and the Republican-led Congress, a meaningful number of conservatives in America support the idea of reducing heat-trapping gasses in the atmosphere.

