Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 742 Seeds: 2781 Comments: 50399 Since: May 2007

At marches, protesters confront burning question: What is the next step?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONChristian Science Monitor
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 11:57 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Gokli stayed the night at LAX. Part of the reason was that his father was set to arrive from India on Tuesday, and Gokli wanted to be there to greet him. But also, “I was just feeling like I’m not doing anything,” he says amid the chants of demonstrators nearby. “Coming here at least has energized me and gotten me into motion.”

Yet Gokli wonders what his next move would be. He could call his representatives, he says, but he doesn’t know what to say. He’s unsure how much of a difference demonstrations could really make long-term.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor