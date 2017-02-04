Trump's immigration ban imperils some medical residency programs

SHARES

President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, which sparked protests abroad and in the U.S., is also raising fears about the impact on international medical students vying for training programs at U.S. hospitals, as well as young doctors in training from affected countries who are already working here.

Medical residency assignments will be announced in six weeks. The Association of American Medical Colleges, which represents medical schools and teaching hospitals, has identified 260 applicants who could be affected.

In a statement Monday, the AAMC asserted the nation’s need for foreign physicians to address the growing doctor shortage and maintain the U.S. as a “global leader” in medical innovation. The organization urged the Trump administration to “carefully consider the healthcare needs of the nation.”