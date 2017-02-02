Anti-Soring Rule Suspended in Trump Administration Freeze

Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) said such a freeze is not unusual during administration changes. Even so, he said the final anti-soring rule was caught in the freeze because it was not printed in a timely manner.

“We were burning the midnight oil talking the them about printing the rule,” Cohen said. “I am disappointed in the USDA for not getting the final rule over there sooner.”

Cohen said that following the suspension period, Trump has the option to either eliminate the rule or implement it...

If the rule isn’t implemented, Cohen said he believes the rule-making process must start again from scratch.

“It took seven years (of hearings and testimony) to produce the final rule,” he said. “We don't know if Trump is an animal lover or is concerned about the horse.”

In the meantime, the rule remains suspended and under review.