Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 742 Seeds: 2769 Comments: 50219 Since: May 2007

Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court: Facts about Donald Trump's pick

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Denver Post
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:14 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“Judge Gorsuch has a record of ruling in a way that does not reflect Colorado values on reproductive rights. This is a pro-choice state that supports the constitutional right to abortion enshrined in Roe v. Wade and the right to privacy enshrined in Griswold v. Connecticut — beliefs that are contradicted in Judge Gorsuch’s ruling in Hobby Lobby and Little Sisters,” Karen Middleton, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado, said in a statement.

“Colorado has a long, bipartisan history of supporting reproductive rights. Judge Gorsuch does not reflect the will of our state or the constitutional rights of American women and we would oppose his nomination,” she said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor