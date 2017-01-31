Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court: Facts about Donald Trump's pick

“Judge Gorsuch has a record of ruling in a way that does not reflect Colorado values on reproductive rights. This is a pro-choice state that supports the constitutional right to abortion enshrined in Roe v. Wade and the right to privacy enshrined in Griswold v. Connecticut — beliefs that are contradicted in Judge Gorsuch’s ruling in Hobby Lobby and Little Sisters,” Karen Middleton, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado, said in a statement.

“Colorado has a long, bipartisan history of supporting reproductive rights. Judge Gorsuch does not reflect the will of our state or the constitutional rights of American women and we would oppose his nomination,” she said.