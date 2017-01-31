Community Voices: One woman's displacement in Richfield forebodes similar fate for Minneapolis Public Housing residents

Let me share my story, I am a low-income Section 8 voucher renter. I used to live at CrossRoads at Penn Apartments in Richfield with my Section 8 voucher. This was one of the largest buildings in the metro area with 700 apartments. CrossRoads at Penn supported all low-income families or disabled residents who were on fixed income. Our Section 8 vouchers and other subsidy programs paid full market rate to the private landlord, along with 30 percent of our income to rent.

The apartments were near a bus line. I had access to a shopping mall, my church, all-medical and a community I called home. With a 30-day notice, the new owner told us that we had to leave. CrossRoads at Penn was then converted to the upscale Concierge Apartments, displacing thousands of people. We had no place to go with our Section 8 vouchers. We were pushed out of the community I called home.

Without a car now, I have relocated 1.5 miles further west. I am homebound without proper bus service, in a food desert and – often – not even sidewalks. As one of many without support from my city, my elected officials or that new developer, I will suffer repercussions of poverty in the loss of my home for years to come.

Many, many low-income or income-based apartments are being lost in the Twin Cities while institutions whitewash what they are knowingly doing to working class, low-income families and the poor. People of color, diverse immigrant communities and people with disabilities are being deliberately removed and further disenfranchised. Whole communities are being destroyed. You who are watching gentrification for profit and communities being destroyed are allowing it to continue.