Predictions for the USA in 2017 (by Howard Beckman)

On Jan 26, 2017 Saturn moved from Scorpio into Sagittarius, where he now casts a malefic aspect on these planets in the 7th. Although Saturn denotes some “bully boy” power plays for so-called “gains” by the US powers that be, I believe a rough ride is ahead for many, many people in general for the entirety of Saturn’s transit until 2019. Who will rise, and who will fall, can only be seen in an individual’s horoscope, but in general the populace will not be feeling like “America is becoming Great Again”, whatever that is supposed to mean.