Trump's Copycake (Dorf on Law)

Earlier this month, unnamed representatives of the Trump Administration commissioned Washington, D.C.’s Buttercream Bakeshop (and its owner, Tiffany MacIsaac), to make a cake for Trump’s “Salute to Our Armed Services” ball on Friday, January 20, 2017. As bakery clients frequently do, they brought in a photograph of another cake. But this prior cake was not merely to be used as “inspiration” - the instructions were to “replicate” it, as precisely as possible. And what cake was to be copied? A nine-tier showstopping cake made by Food Network celebrity chef Duff Goldman - for the Obama Administration “Commander-in-Chief” inaugural ball in January, 2013.