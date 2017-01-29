Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 742 Seeds: 2763 Comments: 50139 Since: May 2007

Trump's Copycake (Dorf on Law)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: Dorf on Law
Seeded on Sun Jan 29, 2017 2:32 PM
Discuss:

Earlier this month, unnamed representatives of the Trump Administration commissioned Washington, D.C.’s Buttercream Bakeshop (and its owner, Tiffany MacIsaac), to make a cake for Trump’s “Salute to Our Armed Services” ball on Friday, January 20, 2017.  As bakery clients frequently do, they brought in a photograph of another cake.  But this prior cake was not merely to be used as “inspiration” - the instructions were to “replicate” it, as precisely as possible.  And what cake was to be copied?  A nine-tier showstopping cake made by Food Network celebrity chef Duff Goldman - for the Obama Administration “Commander-in-Chief” inaugural ball in January, 2013. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor