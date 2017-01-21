The black hole of drug pricing explained (ahem by industry)

Gilead’s Sovaldi sells for $84,000. Alexion’s Soliris is priced at $537,000 per year and the most recent sticker shock, Biogen’s Spinraza, is listed at $750,000 for the first year of treatment.

That’s not an issue in of itself, explained Aaron Vandervelde, a managing director at BRG and co-author of The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain: Gross Drug Expenditures Realized by Stakeholders.

The list price is nearly always subject to retrospective rebates, discounts and fees throughout the pharma supply chain, he said. That ultimately impacts how much different stakeholders pay for the drug and how much the manufacturer receives.

The industry and PhRMA have been saying this for some time, but the BRG study may be one of the first to back it up with numbers.

For brand-name drugs, manufacturers made $219 billion in 2015. That amounts to 63 percent of ‘total gross spending,’ aka the list price, the report states.

Over one-third of the list price was lost through rebates to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), health plans, the government, or retained by other stakeholders in the supply chain.