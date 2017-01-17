"Tales of the Foreign Service" finds romantic intrigue all over the world

By Minnie Apolis

I received and read this book a few months ago and have been remiss in posting a review online as promised. So in the interest of getting caught up before I get too deep into the New Year, here are my thoughts about this book.

A note before the start of the Tales says that while the stories inside are fictional, they are based on real characters and experiences. And I can see why the names might have been changed to avoid embarassments to professional people in the embassies or attached to the Foreign Service in other ways.

I sat down to the book expecting all sorts of inside information about the intrigue behind the headlines in our newspapers. What I got was intrigue of a very different sort. Most of the stories included in this collection of tales have to do with romantic triangles or other sticky romantic situations – all very titillating I suppose if that's your cup of tea. And all written in a rather dry, straightforward manner which I suppose makes it funnier if the Tales hit your funny bone in the right way to begin with.

But for me it was a tough slog because I am attracted to neither popular romance fiction nor to romance thrillers. I know, I am not typical of the reader who regularly plops down his or her $11.99 for the latest potboiler in paperback.

One of the strong points of the book is that we get a better grasp of what a career in the foreign service entails, and what the pitfalls are. Besides the obvious physical danger if you are posted in places like the Middle East or Central America, one has to keep an eye on one's career prospects. On page 46 we are informed that employees must receive tenure within their first four years or lose their jobs. So employees need positive evaluations especially if they have any sort of bureaucratic blunders besmirching their records.

Aside from the details of FS life and the romantic intrigues, the book serves for me as basically a travelogue. Especially the segment about lovely Australia, which was incidentally a dream posting at that time, and the Caribbean. Do you know that Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic is a good place to go whale watching?

Best wishes to the author, Jack Tucker, for the success of this book, and on his writing career in general.

Tales of the Foreign Service, Jack Tucker, Middletown, Delaware, 2016. 285 pages. ISBN 978-1533188069

The author is a native of New York state who joined the Foreign Service in 1980 and was posted to embassies and consulates in El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia, plus Washington, DC. He also served as an Observer in the Sinai desert, as an Army advisor in Afghanistan, and as a contractor in Iraq. He also wrote two guidebooks to ancient sites in Iraq, one of which was translated into Russian. The English language ISBNs are 9781482392173 and 9781478343585.