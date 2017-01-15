Story of Failed DePuy Hip Replacement Devices "Shocking" says Lawyer

“They (DePuy) got hit for an $84 million dollar payment. Because the Department of Justice was after them under the anti-kickback laws for kickbacks to doctors, for an illegal payment scheme to these doctors,” said Lanier according to the transcript.In 2007, the Department of Justice ordered DePuy to pay $84.7 million for violating anti-kick laws in the US for payments made to doctors to promote DePuy implant...

“The part that is really shocking,” says Conroy, “is that Johnson & Johnson also lied about the science.”One of the key findings of the trial was that the DePuy and J & J had knowingly supplied incorrect success rates for the device.“They admitted they had made up the numbers,” says Conroy. “They admitted that at trial. They were confronted with the problem and they continued to use those statistics. They are significant admissions by both DePuy and Johnson and Johnson and their defense was that doctors don’t pay attention to those numbers.”