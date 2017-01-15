Newsvine

Propecia Infertility: Kids Don't Care if You're Bald

View Original Article: Lawyers and Settlements
Sun Jan 15, 2017
Infertility is typically considered a woman’s issue, but three out of 10 cases of infertility are due to problems deriving from the man, according to statistics from Canada’s federal government. Many factors can contribute to male infertility, including Propecia, which is known to affect sperm quality.

Steroids and hormones like testosterone and Propecia can temporarily “wipe out sperm”. So couples trying to conceive might want to examine their lifestyles before considering costly fertility clinics....

 

