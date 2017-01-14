Pussyhat production causes run on pink yarn

Throughout the country, knitters are making Pussyhats for people to wear during the Women’s March on Washington. And in Seattle, the pink yarn is flying off shelves.

In the week since we published a story on Pussyhats — the pink, knitted, kitten-eared hats women will be wearing to post-inauguration marches all over the country — pink yarn has been scarce around here.

“They did have some,” Melissa Purcell of Seattle reports of the Jo-Ann Fabrics store in Tukwila. “But it was slim pickings.”

At The Weaving Works store in Seattle, where people are picking up supplies to make Pussyhats and donating finished hats, and where non-knitters are picking them up, the stuff is flying out the door.

“We have sold more pink yarn than Seattle buys in four years,” said Jennifer Miller, a “yarn wrangler” at the store.