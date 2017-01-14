SAP dips its toes in the healthcare startup world

German software giant SAP is looking to entrench itself in the minds of healthcare technology startups and transform the industry through a new partnership with New York-based global health innovation company StartUp Health.

Earlier this week, when the healthcare investing and entrepreneurial world descended on San Francisco during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, StartUp Health’s parallel conference drew Bill McDermott, SAP’s CEO who announced the collaboration.

Through the StartUp Health SAP program, 15 startups will be selected globally based on certain criteria who will gain access to SAP’s HANA platform. The cloud technology functions as a platform-as-a-service that provides in-memory database and application services. The platform is designed to handle both structured and unstructured data.

“Ninety-seven percent of life sciences and pharma companies are running on us,” McDermott told the Startup Health Festival audience. “We have an ERP system that does all things from clinical, billing and capturing structuring and unstructured data. But we were quiet in healthcare.”