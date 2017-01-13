Appeals holding up Prince estate determination

CHASKA — The Minnesota judge overseeing Prince’s estate will wait for appeals to be exhausted before making a final determination on who will inherit a fortune that could be worth around $200 million, he said at a hearing Thursday.

But Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide also made it clear the late superstar’s six confirmed siblings are the likely heirs. Prince left no known will when he died in April of a painkiller overdose. The judge already has rejected claims from several other people to be Prince’s child, sibling or wife.