Stonehenge: Green light for controversial tunnel plan

At the moment, the roar of traffic from the road that runs near the site can mar the experience of visiting the mysterious stones.

Experts say the tunnel would stop this happening, as traffic would be diverted underground.

"The traffic around Stonehenge is always busy and often really terrible, especially at weekends and during the holidays," said local resident Mark Southgate, 56.

"A tunnel would certainly help, but there is concern about the chaos while it is being built, the massive projected cost, and potential damage to the stones and the wider landscape."