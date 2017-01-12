Newsvine

Morgan Lewis Joins Trump's Reich, Shills For Toothless Interpretation Of Emoluments Clause

Trump didn’t even speak for himself. Instead, he trotted out Morgan Lewis partner Sheri Dillon — behind a mountain of manila folders we learned were “parts of companies” he was letting his sons run — to do that heavy lifting.

Dillon didn’t take any questions.

If you are surprised that the Putin/Trump transition team tapped Morgan Lewis for this important work, maybe this little fact nugget will tie the room together:


Chambers & Partners @ChambersGuides

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP just scooped up the Russia Law Firm of the Year award  @MorganLewisLaw

