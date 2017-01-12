Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 739 Seeds: 2751 Comments: 49678 Since: May 2007

Full ACA repeal could be death knell for rural hospitals

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: Med City News
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:25 AM
Discuss:

The healthcare law expanded Medicaid to tens of thousands of previously uninsured patients, providing new revenue streams for rural hospitals, which often serve a poorer, sicker patient population. The law also created a program that allowed some of these facilities to buy prescription drugs at a discount, though Highlands qualified for that program independently of Obamacare.

“All these rural hospitals are operating on thin margins. The removal of any income source or coverage, or expansion of bad debt, is going to create significant financial hardship,” said Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor