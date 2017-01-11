Newsvine

Kentucky ranked worst state for animal safety for 10th consecutive year

The Animal Legal Defense Fund released its 11th annual report on animal protection rankings on Tuesday. Illinois topped the list of best protections for the ninth consecutive year, followed by Oregon, Maine , California and Rhode Island. Kentucky came in dead last for the 10th straight year. Other states with weak animal protection laws include Iowa (49th), Wyoming (48th), Utah (47th) and North Dakota (46th).

Lora Dunn, the senior staff attorney of the Animal Legal Defense Fund’s Criminal Justice Program, said the organization looked at 15 distinct categories of animal protection laws in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

