'Puppy talk' - why do we use it and do dogs respond?

Scientists have decoded "dog-directed speech" for the first time, and they say puppies respond to it.Puppies reacted positively and wanted to play when researchers in France played them a tape of phrases like, "Who's a good boy?''However, the international team of researchers found that adult dogs ignored this kind of speech.When we talk to dogs, we often speak slowly in a high-pitched voice, similar to the way we talk to young babies.

