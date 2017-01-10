Why the cost of non-U.S. health insurance is soaring, too

The cost of international private medical insurance is climbing globally, with an inflation rate of 9.2 percent reported for 2016.

As you might expect, the United States continues to rank as the most expensive market, with an average cost of $17,335 per year for international medical insurance. This is a whopping 32 percent higher than the average cost in the second most expensive country for international private medical insurance, Hong Kong. There, the average cost is the equivalent of $11,780 in U.S. currency.

But prices are rising all over. My company, Pacific Prime, a global insurance advisor, recently analyzed 95 countries to come up with a list of the main factors pushing up the premiums for international coverage for a new report.

Here are four: an increase in the demand for international quality private care, increases in the cost of health care, new regulations, and fraud.