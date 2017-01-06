Newsvine

Mexico gas price hike 'gasolinazo' sparks looting

Mexicans are getting an early start to the New Year by taking to the streets and social media to protest a double-digit gas price hike known as el gasolinazo. Hundreds of demonstrators are blocking highways, raiding gas stations, and looting stores as pump prices surge by 15-20% across the country.

The unrest has caused some gas stations to close altogether. Antonio Caballero, who heads a network of 800 gas stations, said at a press conference this week he will temporarily close any filling station threatened by violent protesters.

