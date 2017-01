A seal was found in the back garden of a holiday home, 2km (1.2 miles) away from the sea.

The RSPCA said it believed the adult grey seal swam inland along the River Glaven in Norfolk on New Year's Eve.

It then managed to make its way into a woman's garden in Blakeney, just off a coastal road, through the fence. It was returned to the sea on New Year's Day.

The RSPCA said: "The lady certainly had a shock when she spotted him lazing around in her shrubbery."