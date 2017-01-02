Even Atheists Can Find Something Worthwhile in 'Science Mike's'

Finding God in the Waves: How I lost my faith and found it again through science, by Mike McHargue aka 'Science Mike,'

By Minnie Apolis

This book interested me because it promised that the author had found a way to reconcile science with belief in a higher power. It seems to me that there is more than one way to do so. Mike McHargue has presented the science behind what the brain does when people pray or meditate or just have a strong spiritual thought in a way that can make sense even to the most stubborn doubter.

Hooking up the brain to monitors shows varied activity in different parts of the brain depending on what kind of spiritual thought you are having – are you thinking about an angry, judgmental God, or a forgiving and loving God?

“When you experience God as being primarily angry, this experience shows up in your brain. God becomes highly associated with activity in the amygdala. You have more stress, and you anger more easily. It becomes more difficult for you to forfgive yourself or others, and you become fearful or angry towards those who don't think, look or act like you. . .

“The Loving God affects the brain in ways that are remarkaby different from the Angry God. People who focus on God's love develop thicker, richer gray matter in their prefrontal cortex and anterior cingulate cortex. This development offers them better focus, concentration, compassion and empathy. They have lower stress levels and lower blood pressure, and it's easier for them to fogive themselves and others. Over time, they even show less activity in the amygdala.”[page 157-159]

The book does not jump right into the investigations of what science has found about the brain and faith. McHargue starts off with his childhood as a nerd and inept athlete, the favorite target of bullies. He talks about growing up in the Southern Baptist church, and about how the day his school got computers saved his life academically. After high school, he lived on his own and more or less fell away from attending church until he got serious about the girl he eventually married, Jenny. They attended church together, got married and had a couple kids, and he started to teach Sunday school and play in church music programs.

Life was going along swimmingly for him when a sudden announcement that his father was divorcing his mother shattered his illusion that God kept the world running perfectly well. This event was so shattering that it eventually broke his faith and split him from his family's church.

From there, it was a long road back via helpful friends, books, prayer and patience. And yes, science, too.

Science says that when it comes to brain exercises, or things you can do to keep your brain healthy, prayer or meditation (which register about the same in the brain waves) rank right up there with exercise or reading. “Neuroscientists have found that people who pray regularly have thicker gray matter in their prefrontal cortex (that's your brain's CEO, responsible for focus and willpower) and their anterior cingulate cortex (the part of your brain responsible for compassion and empathy). The heightened activity in these key parts of the brain also reduces the responsiveness of the amygdala (the part of the brain responsible for fear and anger). You could almost say that consistent meditation makes you a better person – more focused, more compassionate, and less likely to be angry or frightened.” [page 176]

The most startling study cited in this book devised a way to communicate with each half of the brain in isolation from the other. The experimenters set up special glasses, monitors and positioning of all these elements so that they could present questions in a way that only half the patient's brain could see it. Since the right temporal cortex does not have the language center (ruling speech), they set out Scrabble tiles on the table in easy reach of the left hand.

With a young man, they flashed the word girlfriend where only his right brain could see it; he spelled out the name of a girl even though he could not say what question he'd been asked. Another student was asked what he wanted to be after graduation. They already knew he had plans to be a draftsman, but the other side of his brain said automobile racer. Another subject was asked what he believed about God. The left brain said he was an atheist, but the right brain said he was a believer. [page 132-133]

What a paradoxical discovery! Maybe we are all struggling to reconcile an atheist left brain with a believing right brain. It is no use trying to ignore one side or the other, because the split will eventually destroy your life if not your sanity.

I think all we can do is try to placate each side of the brain. The left wants to know the why and how of things, so it is helpful to keep taking classes or challenging your intellect in some way. The right wants to know the meaning of things, so it can be kept happy with meditation or with artistic pursuits and music.

Finding God in the Waves: How I lost my faith and found it again through science, Mike McHargue aka 'Science Mike,' Convergent Books an imprint of Crown Publishing Group a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York, 2016, 274 pages. ISBN 978-1101906040 Autobiography/Personal Memoirs

“Science Mike” is on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and iTunes, as well as on his website MikeMcHargue.com. I obtained a free copy of the book from BloggingForBooks.com in exchange for posting an honest review of the book online.

