The Gold Bullion has Arrived... LOL

Gold Brick Rice

For the past couple years, I have posted an article of good luck foods for New Year's menus.

Most are drawn from Chinese or European traditions. For example, the Spaniards eat twelve grapes at the stroke of midnight, one for each month of the new year, for good luck. The Chinese and other Orientals may have pork or fish dishes -- the fish is almost always a whole fish on the plate. Plus long noodles for a long life. Europeans have other foods that represent money, like lentils, carrot coins, beans, dark green leafy vegetables like cabbage, etc.

So somehow this year I got the idea to make a gold brick out of curried rice. I decided it needed some kernel corn for gold nuggets, too.

So this is the picture at the right of the finished product.

I cooked up four cups of rice. I had brown rice on hand so that is what I used, but probably the white rice would have taken the yellow coloring better. To the cooked rice I added at least a teaspoon of curry powder, one egg to help it stick together, and half a can of the kernel corn. Mix well and pour into a loaf pan. Bake in oven about 20 minutes at 350 degrees -- I went that high because I have another dish in there at the same time but you can adjust it lower and just keep an eye on it.

When top is crusty it is done. I had the loaf pan lined with foil so it was easy to place the loaf onto a serving plate. You can place a slice of the rice loaf on your plate and top with whatever else you are making -- hopping john or cabbage or stew or whatever.

Voila as they say.