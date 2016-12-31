Newsvine

Happy New Year photo from Minnie, with love and good wishes

By MinnieApolis
Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:11 AM
Just "Happy New Year" to all of you!!

We might need an angel to get through 2017, who knows?

Leaning Tree in Winter by 58 -- Yeah I filched this a while back. I thought seeing it again might cheer those of us who miss him so, and that group probably includes most of us! Also I post this with a tacit message to Just Hang In There!!! Like the tree that just keeps hanging in there, we can get through this thing if we just Hang On and Keep Hanging On!!!

