Class action lawsuit filed against Charlotte School of Law

Two Charlotte School of Law students have filed a class action lawsuit against the for-profit school.

The class-action suit alleges Charlotte School of Law falsely claimed it was in good standing with the American Bar Association in order to keep the tuition checks coming in.

The lawsuit contends many students paid tuition or took out loans last summer based on the school's alleged deception.

The ABA placed the law school on probation this fall citing non-compliance with several standards.

Earlier this week, the United States Department of Education said it would cut off academic aid in 2015 because students weren't being educated well enough to pass the bar exam.