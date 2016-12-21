How Ivanka's Husband Helped Rig The Media For Trump (TYT)

Incredible manipulation of media coverage by the DT campaign. Now you know.

Jared Kushner arranged for more Trump coverage on a vast network of local TV stations across the country.

"Donald Trump's campaign struck a deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group during the campaign to try and secure better media coverage, his son-in-law Jared Kushner told business executives Friday in Manhattan.

Kushner said the agreement with Sinclair, which owns television stations across the country in many swing states and often packages news for their affiliates to run, gave them more access to Trump and the campaign, according to six people who heard his remarks.

In exchange, Sinclair would broadcast their Trump interviews across the country without commentary, Kushner said.